The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%.

FBMS stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. 3,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,853. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.00. The First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.