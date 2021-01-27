The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.63. The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 100,120 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.44 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

About The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL)

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of November 25, 2020, it operated 18 restaurants under the The Real Greek name across London and Southern England; and 52 restaurants under the Franco Manca brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter.

