The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Up 16.3%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price shot up 16.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.62. 13,798,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 5,670,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 117,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

