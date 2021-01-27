The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

