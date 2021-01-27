The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Hits New 52-Week High at $131.10

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.10 and last traded at $131.10, with a volume of 9073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

