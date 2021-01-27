The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Down 5.3%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.52 and last traded at $40.30. 2,523,737 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 857,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

