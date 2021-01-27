The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,014 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. 79,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,737,621.20. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

