The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Down 6.4%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.05 and last traded at $39.87. Approximately 3,942,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 1,057,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

