The Marcus Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

Separately, Barrington Research raised The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NYSE MCS opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $541.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 27.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,823 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

