The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) will report earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. The Michaels Companies posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Michaels Companies.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

MIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 159.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 299,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 183,908 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 3,059.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000.

MIK stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

