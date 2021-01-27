The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. The Mosaic comprises approximately 1.8% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of The Mosaic worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of MOS stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. 99,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,400. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.