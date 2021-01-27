The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) (LON:NAIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.90

The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:NAIT traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 234 ($3.06). 269,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,249. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 243.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 230.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £334.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The North American Income Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 187.50 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 1,291 shares of The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.30 ($3,879.41).

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

