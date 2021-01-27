The Parkmead Group plc (PMG.L) (LON:PMG) Shares Gap Down to $34.65

The Parkmead Group plc (PMG.L) (LON:PMG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.65, but opened at $33.30. The Parkmead Group plc (PMG.L) shares last traded at $33.36, with a volume of 19,173 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.42 million and a P/E ratio of -69.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

The Parkmead Group plc (PMG.L) Company Profile (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The company produces gas from a portfolio of four fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 24 exploration and production blocks under license.

