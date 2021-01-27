The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.84 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to announce $17.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 billion and the highest is $18.17 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $17.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $74.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.28 billion to $76.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $77.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.14 billion to $79.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE PG opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

