The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Down 5.1%

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.71 and last traded at $87.04. Approximately 4,866,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,518,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

