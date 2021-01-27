The Sandbox Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37.40 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 49.5% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $52.22 million and approximately $37.40 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for $0.0795 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008118 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00024664 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,802,384 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars.

