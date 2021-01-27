The Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $417.50

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.50 and traded as high as $418.67. The Scottish American Investment shares last traded at $417.50, with a volume of 170,822 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £603.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 417.50.

The Scottish American Investment Company Profile (LON:SCAM)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

