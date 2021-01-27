The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

SMG opened at $226.21 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $237.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.76.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

