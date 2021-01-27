The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.18% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $226.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $237.68.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

