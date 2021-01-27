The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 8.00-8.40 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $8.00-8.40 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $226.21 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $237.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.76. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMG. Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

