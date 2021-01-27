The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.20

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.20 and traded as high as $55.97. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 159 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20.

About The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.