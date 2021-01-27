The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,934 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of The Timken worth $27,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after acquiring an additional 766,883 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 725,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after acquiring an additional 68,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 714,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,720,000 after acquiring an additional 113,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TKR traded down $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.03. 526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,003. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

