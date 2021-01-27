The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.71. 114,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,675. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

