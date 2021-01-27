The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Cut by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the period. The Trade Desk comprises about 12.3% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.39% of The Trade Desk worth $146,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total transaction of $16,263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,410,981.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $2,619,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,471 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,501 shares of company stock valued at $35,576,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $776.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $848.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

