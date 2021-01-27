The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $959.03

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $959.03 and traded as high as $967.50. The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) shares last traded at $960.00, with a volume of 719,181 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 994.29 ($12.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -10.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,011.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 959.03.

In other The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) news, insider Richard N. L. Huntingford bought 10,000 shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 978 ($12.78) per share, with a total value of £97,800 ($127,776.33).

About The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

