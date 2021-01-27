The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $959.03

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $959.03 and traded as high as $967.50. The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) shares last traded at $960.00, with a volume of 719,181 shares traded.
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 994.29 ($12.99).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -10.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,011.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 959.03.
About The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
