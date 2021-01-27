The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

WEN stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

