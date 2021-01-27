The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.
WEN stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.
In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.