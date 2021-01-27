THEKEY (TKY) Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $45,948.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000882 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005131 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

