THEKEY Trading Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $28,175.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000873 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005155 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

