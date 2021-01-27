Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $14.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.84. 51,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

