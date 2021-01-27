Thisoption (TONS) Hits Market Cap of $513,651.07

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Thisoption has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Thisoption token can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002237 BTC on popular exchanges. Thisoption has a total market cap of $513,651.07 and $3.92 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00051278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00134659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00301524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037097 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,750 tokens. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

