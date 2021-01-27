Thomas Peterffy Sells 14,400 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $974,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,183,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,165,920.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $983,808.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $986,256.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,005,408.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,540.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $935,655.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 29,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $1,817,200.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $1,943,680.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $1,949,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $876,528.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.13. 1,556,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,840. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

