Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to post $2.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $10.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In other Thor Industries news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO opened at $120.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.76. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $121.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.