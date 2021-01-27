ThoreCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $31,289.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $5,921.23 or 0.19500000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $513.29 million and $31,289.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00134492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00296094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00069038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00070633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00035926 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

