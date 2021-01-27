Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.42. 21,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,797. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.57. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

