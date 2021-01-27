Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 3,001 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448,745 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76.

