Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

COST stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.86. 57,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

