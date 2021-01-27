Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.86. 330,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,087,549. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.59. The firm has a market cap of $179.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

