Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 998 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.09. 324,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,246,436. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.43 and a 200 day moving average of $204.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

