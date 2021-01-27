Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) shares were down 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 3,810,347 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,800,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33.

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.