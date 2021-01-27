Thunder Token (TT) Achieves Market Cap of $26.97 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $26.97 million and $3.38 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.00387002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

