Thunder Token (TT) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $27.61 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00429091 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.