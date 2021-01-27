Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TWMIF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.81.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.