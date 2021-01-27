Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TWMIF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.81.
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
