TigerCash (TCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $351,636.08

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. TigerCash has a market cap of $351,636.08 and approximately $2.92 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.00436674 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.