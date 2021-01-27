Timothy (Tim) Martin Sells 4,370,000 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 4,370,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02), for a total value of £50,255,000 ($65,658,479.23).

Timothy (Tim) Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 431,500 shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23), for a total value of £5,031,290 ($6,573,412.59).

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 1,168 ($15.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.75. J D Wetherspoon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,590 ($20.77). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 994.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73.

JDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

