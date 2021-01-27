Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.20. 1,375,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,361,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The firm has a market cap of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 382.11% and a negative return on equity of 986.16%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 211,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

