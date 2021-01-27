Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.91

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and traded as high as $108.14. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $107.43, with a volume of 68,929 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.