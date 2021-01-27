Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor Sells 2,600 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,765.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TOL stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

