Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.50

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 16545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

