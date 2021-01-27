TON Token (TON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52,352.00

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, TON Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TON Token has a total market capitalization of $564,530.23 and $52,352.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TON Token token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00051552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00134707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00289377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00070454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00333050 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token’s launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

Buying and Selling TON Token

