Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.22

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.22 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 1375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $156.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 375,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

